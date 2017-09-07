RPD Holding Fundraiser

Friends of the Rockford Police Department's K-9 unit are holding their 1st annual fundraiser to help the K-9 unit get the financial support it needs.

The fundraiser was held at Josef's Steakhouse and Oyster Bar today from 5-8PM. All of the proceeds are going towards specialized equipment, vests and training that the unit relies on to continue providing safety and protection to the Rockford community.

Mayor McNamara was the celebrity host of the event while Police Chief Dan O' Shea and State Representative John Cabello served as celebrity bartenders.

A K-9 demonstration was also held at the event in the parking lot which allowed the public to ask questions about how the K-9 unit works.

Ticket sales for the event were limited and tickets cost 60 dollars a person with all proceeds going to the RPD K-9 unit