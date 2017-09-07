Man behind "It" red balloons in Rockford explains why he did it

For those who haven't seen the horror movie "It", the random red balloons around downtown Rockford probably didn't phase you. But for others, they serve as a creepy reminder of a killer clown. On Thursday 13 WREX caught up with the man strategically placing them across the city.

"I wanted a mixture of fear, happiness and positivity," said Ovidio Aldana.

Aldana is a huge fan of the movie "It" based on a Stephen King book. The original movie came out in 1990, but a remake hits theaters Thursday. Ahead of the release, Aldana had an idea. In the movie, Pennywise the clown lures children into the sewers with a red balloon. Aldana decided to tie red balloons to sewer grates across the city.

"It makes people who look at it smile. some people may get a little creeped out," he said.

Aldana thought it was a great way to promote the film ahead of its release this weekend. He planned to see the first showing of the movie on Thursday night in Rockford.

The City of Rockford released a statement about the balloons to 13 WREX saying, "We are all for people having good, safe, and crime free fun. We will monitor instances as they are reported."

The balloons were left at various sewer grates in the city, including in downtown Rockford and off E. State St.