Fish collectors and buyers coming to 'swap' meet this Sunday

Something fishy is coming to Rockford and a lot of people are excited. It's a fish swap.



Dozens of fish vendors are coming to Forest Hills Lodge this weekend.



They sell anything from exotic fish to tanks, rocks, plants and anything else fish enthusiasts need.



Organizers say there are plenty of experts at the event for those who are just getting in to collecting fish.

"They're the fish breeders that you want to get to know because they all ship," said Bob Borger, the fish swap promoter. "If they've got what you want, you can always contact them later and get what you want. You don't have to take it home with you on the swap on Sunday.

The fish swap is this Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.