RPS 205 superintendent gives outlook on education for district

Headed in the right direction...



That's the word Thursday from the Rockford Public Schools Superintendent.

Ehren Jarrett was the keynote speaker at the Chamber's Education Outlook luncheon.



The superintendent says the focal point of his message was how can the district make sure students are ready for college, careers and life.



But also how the community can come together to get students to stay here.

"Talented students and really strong companies both have the ability to go where ever they want to go in the world now," said Jarrett. "I think it's very incumbent upon our community to find ways to make that connection between students and our companies and local community unbreakable."

The district's strategic vision is to be the first choice for all families.