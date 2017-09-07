RU football set for home opener

Rockford University lost its season opener on the football field last week at MacMurray. The Regents come home this weekend for their first game in Rockford of the new season.

"There's a lot of excitement coming back to our home field to open up," junior running back Chance Manning, a Durand grad, said. "This year we have a lot of talent and a lot of returners. It's going to be a great game."

The Regents have shown improvement over Jim Schroeder's two years as head coach. Now in his third year, he wants to see this team take more strides in front of its home fans.

"People are excited about the growth we've shown," Schroeder said. "The kids are always excited to play in front of their parents and families."

Rockford University hosts Robert Morris-Peoria Saturday at 1 p.m.