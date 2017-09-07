Mobile Integrated Health program expands

A few years ago, the Rockford Fire Department noticed a problem. The same patients were calling 9-1-1 often, for problems that could have been prevented.

"We see a lot of them through the ambulance that we transport and the same people coming into the emergency room" said Rockford Fire Chief, Derek Bergsten

So they launched the mobile integrated health unit, where a paramedic goes into the patients home on a regular basis for preventative treatments.

"Were actually helping one patient at a time, manage their own health, be responsible, and actually be healthier at the end result" said Bergsten.

The pilot program started a little over a year ago and officials at the fire department and local hospitals say it's been a success.

"Reductions in 9-1-1 calls, ambulance transports, emergency room visits, admissions to the hospital, readmission to the hospitals, all went down dramatically 30, 40, 50 percent" said Chief Quality and Clinical Integration Officer at Swedish American, Thomas Schiller.

Such a success, that Rockford's City Council gave the green light on an expansion to bring insurance companies into the mix.

"This contract with Humana at home has really kind of rocketed us into the environment of working with insurance companies" said Bergsten.

Rockford Fire Paramedics will now work with Humana patients who are seeking more care, more often.

"So what we are going to do, they are going to give us a list of patients, were going to go out and visit and identify and find out what their needs are and work with them to keep them out of the hospital" said Bergsten.

The mobile health program will take on one patient a month and manage them to self sufficiency.

"By focusing on those people and reaching out to them and sort of meeting them on their turf in their homes you are really able to get a sense of what their needs are" said Schiller.

Getting a sense of what their needs are and addressing them for a healthier community is what this program is working towards.



