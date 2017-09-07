West Nile virus found in Ogle County

The West Nile virus has been found in Ogle County.
The health department says a mosquito pool tested positive for the disease. The sample was taken from Mount Morris. The health department is putting the word out about this so people will keep their guard up these next few months. They say mosquitoes are still bad throughout the fall, so you should keep wearing bug spray and long clothing if you're outdoors.
