Man convicted of suburban satanic cult murder could be released from prison

A satanic cult member convicted of murder in Illinois could get out of prison later this month.

Thomas Kokoraleis was a member of the so-called "Ripper Crew" cult back in the early 1980's when he brutally killed a woman in Elmhurst.

Under a plea deal, Kokoraleis got 70 years behind bars. But because of the law at the time he got day-to-day credit for good behavior and is now eligible to be released at the end of this month, after serving only half his sentence.

Back in May 1982, police arrested Kokoraleis, along with his brother and two other men, for the murder of 21-year-old Lorry Ann Borowski.

The group kidnapped Borowski outside a real estate office where she worked, then tortured, raped and murdered her.

Authorities believe the cult is responsible for the murders of at least 18 women in the west and northwest Chicago suburbs in 1981 and 1982.

The Borowski family has retained attorney Gloria Allred in an attempt to prevent the convicted killer's release.

One of the other two convicted cult members is eligible for parole in 2042. Kokoraleis' brother has been executed for the crime.