Stateline wildlife rehab center stretched thin following influx of animals

For volunteers at Hoo Haven, nursing wild animals back to health and releasing them back into the wild is their passion.

"I started and I don't want to turn back," Karin Voy, a volunteer with Hoo Haven says.

So much so -- directors say they often reach into their own pockets to keep the Hoo Haven Rehabilitation and Education Center up and running.

"Anything from $22,000 to $26,000 a year out of our pockets," Steven Herdklotz, the organization's treasurer says.

But now, the organization says its strapped for cash and help. That's because recent flooding over the summer sent several animals its way -- including several injured foxes and a bald eagle.

"It can easily run 15 hundred dollars at the university of Wisconsin to do a vet run up there," Herdklotz says.

That's why Hoo Haven wants your help. It says they're looking for donations --- whether that's in cash or extra supplies.

"Everybody's got towels -- nice towels that we can use for the babies," Karen Herdklotz, the organization's director says. Everybody when they're shopping at Walmart, Menards or Farm and Fleet can pick up laundry soap, dish soap."

They would also take a helping hand around the facility.

"Oh definitely need an extra hand -- sometimes there's only one or two people including me," Voy says.

More help and supplies -- it's a way Hoo Haven says it can have everything it needs to save more animals in our area.

Those interested in donating or volunteering time to Hoo Haven can call 815-629-2212 or visit their website at http://www.hoohaven.org/ for more information.



