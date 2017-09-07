Have you seen red balloons around Rockford this week?

Have you noticed some red balloons tied to sewer grates around Rockford over the past few days?

If you know the film or book "It", you know why they are there.

The horror flick, about a killer clown who lurks in the sewers, features the red balloons prominently, and this weekend a reboot of the 1990 movie is being released in theaters.

Red balloons just like in the film have been spotted by Rockford residents this week. NBC Chicago reports that a prankster in Pennsylvania has been doing the same thing.

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m., 13 News talks with the person responsible for the balloons around Rockford.