Man dead after tree falls on him in Rockford

A man is dead after a tree falls on him in Rockford.
That's according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Halsted Road and N Rockton Avenue, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the man was trimming a tree when it fell on him and pinned him to the tree. Hintz tells 13 WREX he is being called to a local hospital where the victim is being taken. The sheriff's office says the Rockford Police Department is investigating the incident.
This report will be updated.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.