Man dead after tree falls on him in Rockford

A man is dead after a tree falls on him in Rockford.

That's according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Halsted Road and N Rockton Avenue, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the man was trimming a tree when it fell on him and pinned him to the tree. Hintz tells 13 WREX he is being called to a local hospital where the victim is being taken. The sheriff's office says the Rockford Police Department is investigating the incident.

This report will be updated.