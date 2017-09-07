Rockford Police: Suspect found with heroin after crashing car, r - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police: Suspect found with heroin after crashing car, running from officers

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Christopher Owens Christopher Owens
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford man has been arrested on drug charges after police say he crashed his car trying to get away from officers. 

Christopher Owens, 33, has been charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, driving while license revoked, hit and run and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. 

Rockford Police say SCOPE officers saw Owens driving near the area of Broadway and 8th Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers recognized the vehicle as one that fled from them during a traffic stop on Saturday. 

Police attempted to pull Owens over, but they say he drove off, then crashed into a parked car in the 1300 block of South 5th Avenue. 

Owens was taken into custody by police after a short foot chase. 

Police say they found Owens in possession of heroin. He was also on parole. 

Owens is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. 

