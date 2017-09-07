Gov. Rauner heads to Asia - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Gov. Rauner heads to Asia

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -

Governor Bruce Rauner is heading overseas to make a sales pitch for Illinois.

Rauner leaves Saturday for the 'Midwest-USA Japan Conference.' From there, he will go to China. It's his first international trade mission.

He says the goal of the trip is to create opportunities for Illinois Business, and strengthen trade and diplomatic relationships with the two countries.

Jason Anderson, the economic development director for the city of Rochelle, tells WREX he will join the governor on the trip. Rochelle is in the running for a Toyota-Mazda plant, which would bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

