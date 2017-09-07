Rockford Greek Fest, pet health fair among things to do in the Stateline this weekend

Jalopy Fest 2017: Custom cars and old hot rods will take over Grundy County Speedway in Morris this weekend. Called one of the best automotive and mid-century swap meets in the Midwest, Jalopy Fest also has activities for kids, live music and food. Admission is $10 per day per person. The fest is on Friday and Saturday.
Rockford City Market: Downtown Rockford will once again buzz with people, food and entertainment Friday night. City Market is in its second half of the season which means it now runs from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You're also invited to Swarm the Market, where bike enthusiasts will tour downtown.
Rockford Greek Fest: The annual celebration of Rockford's Greek culture is all weekend at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Rockford. A variety of delicious Greek food will be served and there will be lots of activities for families. Adults can enjoy a variety of Greek beers and wine. The festival begins with Men of our Times performing Friday at 7 p.m. Greek Fest is open Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
The Official Unofficial Screw City Beer Fest Pre-Party: Beer representatives that have booths at Screw City Beer Festival Saturday will be at Olympic Tavern Friday night for an event kick-off party. Beer enthusiasts can expect giveaways and a few kegs may be tapped. Olympic Tavern will be drawing winners for 2 VIP tickets valued at $70 each.
Saturday, Sept. 9:
Central Christian Church's 13th Annual Car Show: Car lovers can come out for a good cause on Saturday. Central Christian Church is hosting its annual car show and proceeds benefit Kids of Walter Lawson Children's Home in Loves Park. You can register your ride for $12 at the event.
On Your Mark 5K Fun Run: Rockford Area Arts Council is hosting a 5k fun run to celebrate 30 years of bringing art to the Forest City. The race begins and ends at 1526 Harlem Blvd. The cost is $10 per person or $30 per family. All proceeds benefit the RAAC.
North End City Market: Located at the intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, North End City Market is a Saturday morning farmers market with fresh produce and vendors.
Beloit Farmer's Market: Downtown Beloit becomes a farmer's market hub on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mill Street parking lot. Vendors offer locally produced fruits, vegetables, eggs, cheese, honey and more. It also accepts SNAP benefits.
Pet Health Fair: Care for Pets, in partnership with Winnebago County Animal Services and Rockford Housing Authority is hosting a free fair for pet owners to make sure their furry member of the family is healthy and safe. The event will offer immunizations, microchips, county license tags, ID tags and free givaways. The fair is at Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Ave., Rockford from 2 to 4 p.m.
Screw City Beer Fest: 55 breweries will be in Rockford for the annual beer festival. Visitors can try brews from all over Illinois, Wisconsin and more. It's located in downtown Rockford and gates open at 9 a.m. General admission tickets are sold out but VIP tickets are still available for $70 per person.
Sunday, Sept. 10:
Ladies' Sunday Ride: Kegal's Bicycle Store is hosting a fun afternoon bike ride. The ride will begin at the tennis courts at the downtown YMCA, head to the Winnebago County Forest Preserve Headquarters and end at Prairie Street Brewhouse.
CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration: Join CASA at Anderson Japanese Gardens to celebrate 30 years of supporting children in Winnebago County. Visitors can enjoy a walk in the gardens, a cash bar and music by Denny Diamond. Entry to the garden is free.