UPDATE Another brisk start and cooler than normal day in the Stateline

Update - Temperatures just after noon are sitting in the middle 60s. We will only squeeze out another degree or two this afternoon. Highs end up in the upper 60s. Add in a cloudy sky and gusty west wind and it won't feel all that warm this afternoon.

If you were up early this Thursday morning, you were faced with temperatures in the low to middle 40s in some spots across northern Illinois. The chilliest location this morning was Rochelle with an overnight low of 43 degrees. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s, but very slowly, we will hit 50 degrees on that thermostat.

This week has featured a few cooler than average days, plus two mornings so far in the 40s. The average high temperature for the 7th of September is 79 degrees and the respective low is 56 degrees. Once again our temperatures will remain at least 10 degrees cooler than average today. The reason for this brisk weather is because of a trough in the jet stream. Upper levels winds have dipped well into the Midwest, opening the door for unseasonably cool air to funnel in to the Great Lakes region from Canada.

Starting Friday, that dip in the jet stream will weaken slightly and start to shift a bit to the east. This will also for some warming for the end of the work week and the weekend. Now, we're not talking a heat way, but we will slowly climb into the middle to upper 70s. Come Monday, temperatures are forecast to be back to normal.

Stay warm friends and get ready to enjoy a very comfortable weekend!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp