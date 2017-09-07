New Jersey police help woman deliver baby - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By The Associated Press
HAZLET, N.J. (AP) -

A pair of New Jersey police officers became midwives for a day -- helping a woman deliver a baby girl when she and her husband arrived at the station seeking help.

According to a Facebook posting, Hazlet police Sgt. Kevin Geoghan and Patrolman Pat Kiley came to the aid of the expectant mother and her "frantic" husband.

Geoghan, who took charge of the delicate operation, helped deliver the girl at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers say the mother and the newborn baby girl appeared to be in good health.

They were escorted to the hospital by the Hazlet Township First Aid Squad.
 

