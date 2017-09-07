Fire crews find stolen car in Rock River

Fire crews around the area were called to a water rescue in Machesney Park.

Officials say that a witness saw a vehicle go into the Rock River right off the Bauer bridge.

Rescue teams were sent into the water to see if anyone was in the vehicle but did not find a person in the car or the water.

Officials are saying that they are turning the night into an opportunity for officers.

"We don't have stolen cars every day so this is a good training opportunity for our divers," North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom said.