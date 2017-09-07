Rauner signs off on opioid task force

State leaders are taking action as the opioid epidemic continues to threaten the nation
Governor Bruce Rauner signed an executive order for a special task force on Wednesday.
It gathers experts who will focus on stopping the epidemic and preventing opioid related deaths.
"I am signing an executive order, creating an opioid prevention and intervention task force to bring more coordination and cooperation across every state agency, in the state of Illinois," said Rauner.
The CDC reports that the state of Illinois saw a 7.6 percent increase in opioid related deaths from 2014 to 2015.
