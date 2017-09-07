A Rockford man dies in a car accident in DeKalb County - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

A Rockford man dies in a car accident in DeKalb County

Posted:

ROCKFORD (WREX) - A Rockford man has died after a car accident in DeKalb County on Tuesday night. 

The accident happened just before 6:30 Tuesday night at the intersection of Twombly and Nelson Road, just west of the NIU campus.

Officials say that Lee Mabins Jr. was the passenger of a vehicle that ran a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle. 

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch off the side of the road. 

Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospitals with injuries. 

Mabins Jr. was 22 years old. 

