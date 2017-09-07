A Rockford man dies in a car accident in DeKalb County

ROCKFORD (WREX) - A Rockford man has died after a car accident in DeKalb County on Tuesday night.
The accident happened just before 6:30 Tuesday night at the intersection of Twombly and Nelson Road, just west of the NIU campus.
Officials say that Lee Mabins Jr. was the passenger of a vehicle that ran a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle.
Both vehicles ended up in a ditch off the side of the road.
Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospitals with injuries.
Mabins Jr. was 22 years old.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.