MercyHealth sees spike in Placenta Accreta cases

A serious pregnancy complication that forces women to get a c-section is becoming more common in our area.

It's called placenta accreta (uh-creet-uh) and it just happened to a Rockford woman Lindsay Morgan. Her doctor at MercyHealth says the condition which means the placenta invades the muscle of the uterus increases a mom's risk for bleeding.

It happens in about 1 out of every 500 pregnancies. However in the last month, MercyHealth has already seen three cases. Lindsay needed a hysterectomy along with her c-section because her case was so severe.

Both Linsday and her baby are happy and healthy at home.