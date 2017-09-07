MercyHealth sees spike in Placenta Accreta cases

A serious pregnancy complication that forces women to get a c-section is becoming more common in our area.
It's called placenta accreta (uh-creet-uh) and it just happened to a Rockford woman Lindsay Morgan. Her doctor at MercyHealth says the condition which means the placenta invades the muscle of the uterus increases a mom's risk for bleeding.
It happens in about 1 out of every 500 pregnancies. However in the last month, MercyHealth has already seen three cases. Lindsay needed a hysterectomy along with her c-section because her case was so severe.
Both Linsday and her baby are happy and healthy at home.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.