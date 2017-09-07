MercyHealth sees spike in Placenta Accreta cases - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

MercyHealth sees spike in Placenta Accreta cases

A serious pregnancy complication that forces women to get a c-section is becoming more common in our area.

It's called placenta accreta (uh-creet-uh) and it just happened to a Rockford woman Lindsay Morgan. Her doctor at MercyHealth says the condition which means the placenta invades the muscle of the uterus increases a mom's risk for bleeding.

It happens in about 1 out of every 500 pregnancies. However in the last month, MercyHealth has already seen three cases. Lindsay needed a hysterectomy along with her c-section because her case was so severe. 

Both Linsday and her baby are happy and healthy at home. 

