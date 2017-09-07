Pet food pantry running out of food in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Pet food pantry running out of food in Rockford

Posted:

A local food pantry for pets is in desperate need of your help.

Kibble Korner in Rockford is almost out of dog food. The group put out a plea on Facebook asking for the community's help in restocking its shelves. The food helps families who are struggling to feed their pets.

There are more than a dozen drop-off locations in our area. See them listed below:

Rock River Valley Food Pantry
Kibble Korner Pet Food Pantry
421 South Rockton Ave.
Rockford, IL
815-965-2466
Open M-F 9am-4pm for pet food donations.
Open M,T,W 9am-noon for pet food pick up for eligible clients.

The Canine Crunchery
1422 20th St.
Rockford, IL.
815-520-4752

Meyer's Tails Up Farm
5390 Irene Rd.
Belvidere, IL,
815-547-5778

Winnebago Co. Animal Services
4517 N. Main St
Rockford, IL
815-319-4110

Stonebridge Kennels
6142 Burr Oak Rd.
Roscoe, IL.
815-623-3000

Pampered Pet Grooming
3702B N. Main St.
Rockford, IL,
815-282-9663

Petco
6305 E. State St.
Rockford, IL,
815-229-0184

The Barking Lot Grooming Salon LLC.
129 Phelps Ave. Suite 214
Rockford, IL.
815-977-3260

My Pet Food Store
6132 E. Riverside Blvd.
Loves Park, IL
815-904-6390

Bowties Pet Salon
11608 N. 2nd St.
Machesney Park, IL
779-774-9253

Cherry Valley Feed & Supplies
1595 S. Bell School Rd.
Cherry Valley, IL.
815-332-7665

One Love Candle & Bath
6520 E. Riverside Blvd.
Loves Park, IL. 61111
779-774-4200

Butler's Emporium
116 West Main Street
Rockton, IL
815-621-3141

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.