Pet food pantry running out of food in Rockford

A local food pantry for pets is in desperate need of your help.

Kibble Korner in Rockford is almost out of dog food. The group put out a plea on Facebook asking for the community's help in restocking its shelves. The food helps families who are struggling to feed their pets.

There are more than a dozen drop-off locations in our area. See them listed below:

Rock River Valley Food Pantry

Kibble Korner Pet Food Pantry

421 South Rockton Ave.

Rockford, IL

815-965-2466

Open M-F 9am-4pm for pet food donations.

Open M,T,W 9am-noon for pet food pick up for eligible clients.

The Canine Crunchery

1422 20th St.

Rockford, IL.

815-520-4752

Meyer's Tails Up Farm

5390 Irene Rd.

Belvidere, IL,

815-547-5778

Winnebago Co. Animal Services

4517 N. Main St

Rockford, IL

815-319-4110

Stonebridge Kennels

6142 Burr Oak Rd.

Roscoe, IL.

815-623-3000

Pampered Pet Grooming

3702B N. Main St.

Rockford, IL,

815-282-9663

Petco

6305 E. State St.

Rockford, IL,

815-229-0184

The Barking Lot Grooming Salon LLC.

129 Phelps Ave. Suite 214

Rockford, IL.

815-977-3260

My Pet Food Store

6132 E. Riverside Blvd.

Loves Park, IL

815-904-6390

Bowties Pet Salon

11608 N. 2nd St.

Machesney Park, IL

779-774-9253

Cherry Valley Feed & Supplies

1595 S. Bell School Rd.

Cherry Valley, IL.

815-332-7665

One Love Candle & Bath

6520 E. Riverside Blvd.

Loves Park, IL. 61111

779-774-4200

Butler's Emporium

116 West Main Street

Rockton, IL

815-621-3141