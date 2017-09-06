Winnebago County Board looking at cuts to public safety in upcoming budget

When it comes to figuring out Winnebago County's upcoming budget, Chairman Frank Haney says the numbers don't lie.

"We're projecting at a $6.8 million deficit next year."

Haney says expenses have increased and revenues have dropped. Which he says was masked over in year past through the county dipping into reserves. Something he says isn't available anymore.

"So we are looking at even cuts in public safety. And that's an uncomfortable discussion, a tough one," says Haney.

The chairman says his office has recommended a $3 million cut to public safety. While the finance committee is recommending over $4 million in cuts.

"A lot of our elected's and a lot of our department's are cut to the bone," says Winnebago County Public Safety Committee Chairman Dave Fiduccia. "There's nothing else we can give up."

Fiduccia says it's gotten to the point where if further cuts to those departments are made, it'll result in a loss of services for citizens. So now it's time to take a closer look at the Sheriff's Office, while still keeping people's safety in mind.

"I understand the Sheriff's dilemma, and I understand that he has a monumental task ahead of him. But I am confident he can work with this board and Chairman Haney to move forward."

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana was unavailable to comment today. He'll be holding a press conference tomorrow afternoon on the matter. 13 News will be there, and will continue to follow these developments.