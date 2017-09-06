Rockford Police cut the ribbon to District 1 headquarters



Embedded in the community...the Rockford Police Department dedicates its newest police station on west state street.

The District 1 Headquarters will serve the west side of the Rock River.



Districts 2 and 3 cover the rest.



The three stations give the Rockford Police Department a whole new way to police the city.

"With the various districts we have within the city, it definitely provides better customer service if you will," said Asst. Deputy Chief Carla Redd. "So for instance, if I lived on the far east side of Rockford, as a resident I wouldn't have to drive all the way downtown for things I need from the police department."

The police department will spend the next few days moving in.



It will be open to the public on Sept. 11.