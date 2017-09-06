Rockford business giving away free hearing aids to 100-year-olds

Turning 100 is a milestone and a local company wants to make sure it's a special one.

Life Hearing Health Centers is turning 65 itself.



For its anniversary, the Rockford business is giving away free hearing aids to anyone turning 100 or older.



The Kleindl family says they want to give back to the community that supports it.



In the past they've fitted police officers with custom earpieces.



If you know someone that would qualify for a free hearing aid, call the company at 815-708-6111.

