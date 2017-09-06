Rockford business giving away free hearing aids to 100-year-olds - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford business giving away free hearing aids to 100-year-olds

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Turning 100 is a milestone and a local company wants to make sure it's a special one.

Life Hearing Health Centers is turning 65 itself.

For its anniversary, the Rockford business is giving away free hearing aids to anyone turning 100 or older.  

The Kleindl family says they want to give back to the community that supports it.  

In the past they've fitted police officers with custom earpieces.  

If you know someone that would qualify for a free hearing aid, call the company at 815-708-6111.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.