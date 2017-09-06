Red balloons around Rockford tribute to horror flick "It"

You may notice some red balloons tied to sewer grates around Rockford, and if you know the story of "It", you know why they're there.

The horror flick, about a killer clown who lurks int he sewers, features the red balloons prominently. This weekend, a reboot of the 1990 movie is being released in theaters.

That brings us back to Rockford, where the red balloons were spotted by our 13 WREX crews near Arthur and Hoban avenues, in downtown Rockford near the former Hanley building, and at N. Central Ave. and Mulberry St.

NBC Chicago reported a prankster in Pennsylvania was doing the same thing.

The City of Rockford said it tends to see these types of fads around national trends and events such as Halloween.

"We are all for people having good, safe, and crime free fun. We will monitor instances as they are reported," said Kimberly Bruce, Rockford communications specialist.

We reached out to local police who didn't know any details about the balloons. 13 WREX will continue to follow the eerie balloons and bring you updates when we get them.