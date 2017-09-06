More military equipment available to police, but RPD giving some hardware back

Local police departments across the country can now have more access to retired military equipment. This after President Donald Trump lifts a restriction cap on the 1033 program. But, not all of them want it.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Department says it can't afford certain equipment. But, thanks to the federal 1033 program it's able to get those resources.

"Because of lack of funds, the government allows use to borrow this equipment and use in our duties," Sergeant Ken Nesemeier with the Stephenson County Sheriff's Department says.

Others say they use past incidents as reference to see what equipment they may need in future.

"In most cases the incident commander will come back and sit down and say what did we do well today? What do we need to improve on?" Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Dalke with the Rockford Police Department says.

Now, local departments like the Rockford Police Department and Stephenson County have access to more military equipment. That's because President Donald Trump lifted a restrictions on the 1033 program. It was a cap put in place by the Obama administration following the unrest in Ferguson back in 2014. But, the Rockford Police Department says its not looking to add any more equipment to its collection -- at least for now.

"There's nothing really out there that the police department is really in need of at least for right now -- that doesn't mean that couldn't change two from now or three weeks from now," Dalke says.

Instead, the department is in the middle of giving some equipment back. RPD says that's because they either can't find room for the equipment or it doesn't work.

"It's not like you're getting new equipment," Dalke says. "Some of the things we get have been used and they have been used extensively."

As for the Stephenson County Sheriff's Department, it says it already had what it wanted before Trump lifted the cap.

"Everything we wanted, we had under Obama," Nesemeier says.

A cap lifted to get more equipment -- while local departments say there isn't a high demand for it. We reached out to Illinois State Police in our area to see if they're asking for more equipment. It says the department hasn't asked for equipment in the past and isn't planning on asking for more.