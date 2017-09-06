Illinois Secretary of State warning of flood damaged car being sold in state

The Illinois Secretary of State is issuing warnings for those looking to buy a used car.

In an effort to protect Illinois consumers from buying cars damaged in flood damaged from Hurricane Harvey, Secretary of State Jesse White's office plans to screen title applications from counties affected by the storm.

Those applying for titles must submit a "Hurricane Disclosure Statement" to receive a clean Illinois title.

White's office, along with Carfax, are both providing links to check for damaged cars yourself.

White says as many as 500,000 vehicles may be affected by the hurricane's flood waters.