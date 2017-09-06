Special prosecutor assigned in Ogle County boating death case

The man accused killing a woman while driving his boat drunk on the Rock River will wait to learn his fate in court.

Marc Mongan faces misdemeanor charges in the death of Megan Wells. Dave Neal, an attorney with the State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office, will take over the case. He's stepping in for Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow. Last month Morrow filed a motion to bring in a special prosecutor after he says new evidence was discovered. Morrow says the victim's family also believed there was a conflict of interest in the case.

In a statement released to 13 news he states, "The family of Megan Wells continues to believe that my office has a conflict of interest in the prosecution of Mr. Mongan. We have denied the existence of any conflict and, in fact, the Court has previously found that no conflict exists. With the discovery of this new evidence, however, it is appropriate that a special prosecutor be appointed to guarantee that there is no doubt by the family of Megan Wells or the public in general that justice is being served in this case."

Neal told the judge there's a chance he will seek new charges in the case, possibly even felony charges and reconvening the grand jury. He asked the judge for four weeks to go over the case in full, before making that decision. David Tess, the attorney for Mongan, objected to the continuance stating his team is ready to go to trial now.

However, the judge set the next trial date for October 4th, giving Neal the time to review the case.

