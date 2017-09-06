Stephenson County considers future of nursing center

When it comes to running a nursing home, Stephenson County board members say its not an easy job.

"It's just not about affordability, it's about keeping up with standards," said county board member Dan Neal.

Over the years, board members say they've struggled to effectively manage the Stephenson County Nursing Center.

"We really wonder if the board should be in effect running the nursing home, or if there's another alternative," said Neal.

Alternatives he says may include selling it.

"Throughout the state, that's what other counties have done, people have bought them and gladly turned them around," said county board member Jim DeMeester.

It's why the board is considering a spring referendum to find out what the community wants.

However, the idea is already worrying nursing staff.

"We're not looking forward to any of that happening, we like things the way they are," said Stephenson County Nursing Center administrator Cheryl Cormican.

"Anything new, you know, new people coming in... Are they going to eliminate my job?," added Neal.

One thing Neal says the board doesn't want to happen is for the facility to close.

"We bear the burden in the county as the Stephenson County Nursing Home of medicaid residents."

Residents that could be impacted by whatever decision the board and voters make.

"They're afraid that their loved one is going to be moved out of town or they don't know what's going to happen to them," said Cormican.

An uncertain future that voters in Stephenson County could help decide, when they cast their ballot in the spring.

You may see the Stephenson County Nursing Center on this upcoming spring ballot.

Stephenson County Board members are discussing whether or not to sell the nursing center. That's why they're looking for input from the public.

While the referendum being considered is non-binding, board members say the public's voice will weigh heavily in the final decision of whether to sell the facility.

Board member and Nursing Center committee chairman Dan Neal says the goal is to not close the facility, but to explore other ways of better managing it.

