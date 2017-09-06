Homes evacuated as police negotiate with man barricaded in garage

UPDATE 4:50 P.M. Wednesday: Rockford Police say Michael Michener, 53, has been arrested in connection with this incident. He was arrested on a no bond domestic battery warrant.

UPDATE: Rockford Police say the standoff is now over as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the subject brought him out safely. He wasn't charged for anything related to this incident but he was taken to the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

Rockford Police and firefighters are on the scene of an incident where a man has barricaded himself in a garage Wednesday morning. And police say he has threatened to light the structure on fire.

Police say officers were called out to the 2800 block of Hanson Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, the suspect in question moved from inside the home to an unattached garage. Police say he then started making threats that he would light the garage on fire.

Officers could smell gasoline and backed up. They then set up a perimeter around the home and blocked off the street.

Authorities also evacuated two or three neighboring houses. School buses running in the area also had to be rerouted.

Police have been negotiating with the suspect Wednesday morning.

The suspect is currently wanted on an assault charge.

This report will be updated.