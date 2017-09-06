Jesse Jackson visits NIU

Civil rights activist the Reverend Jesse Jackson spoke about DACA Tuesday at Northern Illinois University

"We need humane legislation, not mass deportation," said Jackson.

Jackson was on the college campus for the opening of the "Quilting and Human Rights" exhibit at NIU's Museum of Anthropology.

Part of his time at NIU included a discussion with students about civil rights in America today.

Jackson is urging President Trump not to rescind the DACA program.

Trump made decision to phase out DACA Tuesday morning but has said he will "revisit" a program protecting young immigrants based on the actions of Congress.

