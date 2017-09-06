Rockford school under new ownership

A Rockford high school changes its name after cutting ties with its Chicago owners.

As of this month, LYDIA Urban Academy is now LYDIA Learning Academy.

The executive director says the Rockford Academy was Lydia Home's last location.

After 17 years, the two sides parted ways and now LYDIA Learning Academy is a locally owned and operated school. According to the director, this a better move for the school financially, allowing them to apply for more grants.

The private Christ-focused organization has a student body of 20 with about four full and part time staff members.

The LYDIA Learning Academy provides a small school setting for low income students who have had trouble succeeding in more traditional schools.