Rockford Burglary Arrest

A Rockford man is behind bars after police say he broke into a house and walked away with a stolen gun.

Police say 28-year-old Buck Bowen broke into a house and walked away with several items from the home, including the handgun. He was found walking near the area and was taken in to custody after an investigation.

He has been charged with residential burglary and faces other weapons charges

The burglary took place yesterday afternoon on Johns Woods Drive.



