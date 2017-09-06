Rockford Police Searching for Three Suspects in Attempted Robbery

The driver of the truck that crashed into the front yard of a house on 17th avenue and 5th street last night turned out to be the victim of an attempted robbery.

Rockford police say the driver of that truck crashed when trying to get away from the suspects. Police say one of the three suspects jumped on the hood of his truck with a gun. That's when the driver took off and crashed at 17th and 5th street.

Police say the driver had minor injuries. They're now looking for the three suspects in that attempted robbery.