Teenager accused of robbing pizza driver arrested

After a string of armed robberies and attempted armed robberies over the weekend, Rockford police say they've caught at least one suspect.

That suspect is a 17-year-old boy. Officers say the teen is accused of robing a pizza delivery driver Friday. That robbery happened on the 400 block of N. Sunset Ave.

Police say since the teen is a juvenile, his name and picture are not being released. He's being held at the Winnebago Co. Juvenile Detention Center.

The pizza robbery was one of five similar crimes over the holiday weekend police are investigating.