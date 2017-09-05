Rockford antique shop closing after 45 years

A stateline antique shop is closing after decades of serving the community.

Jill Fox Thoren opened Homestead Antiques back in 1972.

She died a year ago and now her children are selling the antique store that served the community for 45 years.

They are holding a five day liquidation sale this week and you're invited.

"It is emotional to get it out there because there is just so much of it, it's overwhelming to keep it all," said Tony Thoren.

The sales start Wednesday. The auctions begin at 10 a.m. at 3712 North Central Ave. in Rockford.