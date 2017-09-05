Rockford City Council approves adding more homes to fast track demolition list

When it comes to blighted homes, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says they have a direct impact on neighbors.

"If you live within a mile radius of a blighted structure, it'll drag down your property value," says McNamara.

On Tuesday night aldermen approved adding more than a dozen homes to the city's fast track demolition list. It also approved the six figures in bids it needs to bring down other homes that were already on that list.

"Number one many of them that we're removing are public safety hazards, number two they havens for criminal activity. Number three they drag down everyone's property values."

McNamara says these demos are funded in multiple ways For example, federal grants and partnerships with non-profits. To decide which properties need to come down first, the city has set up something called an objective scoring criteria.

"Back in the day you could just... the more you called the alderman, the more the alderman called city staff. It rose and rose and rose on the list."

Now McNamara says city staff has a regimented way to judge properties against one another, deciding which poses the greatest threat.

"Is it a public safety hazard? Is obviously the first one. It goes through a whole list of different criteria. Each criteria gives it a score. At the end you take that final score and plug it into our system with all the other blighted structures and calls for service."

The Mayor says the city has picked up speed when it comes to tackling blight in recent years, a trend he wants to see continue.

"We're taking down now more than 100 per year. It sounds like a lot but we still have a tremendous amount of work to do. "

Property owners have the opportunity to object to the demolition. If they do, a hearing will be scheduled to go over their case.