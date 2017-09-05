New CEO coming to Rockford Housing Authority

Nearly five months after its last CEO left, Rockford Housing Authority is getting a new leader.
Larry Williams is taking over as CEO on September 18. His name may sound familiar since he is the current CEO for the Housing Authority for the City of Freeport. Williams says he will help out in Freeport through October as needed.
RHA's former CEO Ron Clewer resigned back in April.
