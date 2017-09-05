Proposed public safety cut causes dissent among Winnebago County leaders

The Winnebago County Sheriff plans to hold a press conference Wednesday to address a multi-million dollar proposed cut to his budget.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office tells 13 News they will go over the budget issue in-depth at that time.



Just this past Sunday, Sheriff Gary Caruana wrote an op-ed in the Rockford Register Star calling this proposed $4.3 million funding cut a threat to public safety.



Tuesday, 13 News reached out to Chairman Frank Haney who said the board will continue to discuss the budget in the coming weeks.



Haney says a nearly $7 million deficit is projected out of the county's two largest funding sources for next year.