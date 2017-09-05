Proposed public safety cut causes dissent among Winnebago County - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Proposed public safety cut causes dissent among Winnebago County leaders

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Winnebago County Sheriff plans to hold a press conference Wednesday to address a multi-million dollar proposed cut to his budget.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office tells 13 News they will go over the budget issue in-depth at that time.  

Just this past Sunday, Sheriff Gary Caruana wrote an op-ed in the Rockford Register Star calling this proposed $4.3 million funding cut a threat to public safety.

Tuesday, 13 News reached out to Chairman Frank Haney who said the board will continue to discuss the budget in the coming weeks.

Haney says a nearly $7 million deficit is projected out of the county's two largest funding sources for next year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.