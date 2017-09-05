New prosecutor to be named in Ogle County boating death case

Marc Mongan will be back in court Wednesday.



He's the man accused of driving a boat while drunk, crashing it and killing Megan Wells.

Last month, the judge in the case granted a motion made by Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow to appoint a special prosecutor in this case.



Wednesday, we are expected to find out who that person is.



Morrow also said his office found new evidence in the case while preparing for the trial.



He said that played a role in his decision to ask for this special prosecutor.