Lutzow earns SEC Freshman of the Week

Former Belvidere North star runner Jenna Lutzow continues her athletic prowess at the University of Missouri. The former state champion cross country runner earned SEC Cross Country Freshman of the Week after shining in her college debut.

Lutzow finished eighth overall at the JK Gold Classic on Saturday. She clocked a time of 14:25.7 in the 4k race in Wichita, Kan., helping guide Mizzou to a first-place finish at the meet. Lutzow passed numerous runners down the final stretch of the race to earn the top-10 finish.