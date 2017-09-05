FNF Week 2 Top 13 Poll

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the high school football season, join the WREX sports team as we talk high school football on Facebook Live. We'll have our Top 13 poll, which features only teams from our viewing area in the NIC-10, NUIC Upstate, NUIC Northwest, Big Northern, NAC and NIB-12. We'll also reveal our upcoming Game of the Week and our Player of the Week from the previous Friday night.

Here's our Week 2 Top 13 poll, regardless of class.

13. Rockford Christian Royal Lions (2-0) - The Royal Lions have posted a 95-8 scoring line in two dominant performances to start the season, with QB Noah Kellerman attempting three passes, all for touchdowns in Week 2. A huge matchup against 2-0 Dixon looms at home in Week 3.

12. Dakota Indians (2-0) - Joe Free's squad enters our poll with an 82-6 scoring line in two complete efforts to start their NUIC schedule. Trey Engelbrecht has emerged as a force out of the backfield for Dakota, who will be put to the test on the road at Forreston in Week 3.

11. Winnebago Indians (2-0) - 'Bago has lived dangerously through their first two games, winning each by one possession against Marengo and Stillman Valley. Player of the Week winner Bryce Bryden has thrown seven touchdown passes to start the campaign. The Indians visit Mendota in Week 3.

10. Harlem Huskies (2-0) - Harlem's offense owns the highest-scoring unit in the NIC-10 as Seth Kordich has asserted himself as a dynamic threat in the open field for the Huskies. Their home opener is in Week 3 against Freeport.

9. Dixon Dukes (2-0) - Noah Wilcox and Arthur Cox put together another big offensive showing in the home opener against Oregon as the Dukes have put together a 111-7 scoring line in two victories. They visit 2-0 Rockford Christian in a big matchup in the Big Northern in Week 3.

8. Aquin Bulldogs (2-0) - Aquin has shown its small and mighty squad to be prolific on the scoreboard, scoring 62 points in two early wins. They hit the road against Ashton-Franklin Center after two straight home games.

7. Auburn Knights (2-0) - Dan Appino's crew has yet to allow a point, with a 61-0 combined score in conference wins over Freeport and East. Now the Knights can see how they stack up in the NIC-10 race at home against Boylan, also 2-0, for early pole position in the chase for the championship.

6. Hononegah Indians (2-0) - The purple and gold let Dallas Washington do the heavy lifting with more than 30 carries on offense in Week 2. Hononegah welcomes East to Rockton as it eyes a 3-0 start through the first third of the NIC-10 season.

5. Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (2-0) - EPC has outscored its first two opponents 96-7, with Jarod Kempel racking up more than 180 rushing yards on just 13 carries in Week 2. The Wildcatz visit DuPec in Week 3 before a tough two-game stretch against Forreston and Lena-Winslow.

4. Forreston Cardinals (1-1) - Forreston's 15-game winning streak dating back to last season came to an end at home against Lena-Winslow, who erased a second half deficit to score three touchdowns over the final two quarters. Forreston returns home against 2-0 Dakota as it tries to rebound from a rare loss.

3. Boylan Titans (2-0) - The green and gold's balanced rushing attack, coupled with Joe Strauss' ability to spread the field, has Boylan off to a strong offensive start. They put their perfect record on the line against 2-0 Auburn at Wyeth Stadium in our Game of the Week.

2. Byron Tigers (2-0) - Jeff Boyer's group looked the part of conference contender, with a full stable of running backs sharing the load in a dominant win at Lutheran. The Tigers host Ogle County neighbors Stillman Valley in a Route 72 rivalry in Week 3.

1. Lena-Winslow Panthers (2-0) - Rahveon Valentine carried his team to the tune of 200+ rushing yards on offense and some key plays on defense to snap Forreston's 15-game win streak in Week 2, winning 28-14 and taking over a share of the lead in the NUIC Northwest. A home date against East Dubuque is next as Le-Win looks to continue its strong early start.