Rockford leaders react to DACA decision

Out of the nearly 800,000 dreamers who could be impacted by the recent DACA decision, immigration lawyers say thousands live right here in the Stateline.

"We have about two thousand families who are going to be torn apart and devastated if congress doesn't pass the Dream Act now."

Families and residents the city of Rockford says it's supporting, no matter what decision is made by Congress.

"We are going to continue to bridge and build relationships between all our residents in the city of Rockford no matter what their status."

While Layla Sarquis-Cubillo isn't a dreamer herself, she says she understands the pathway to becoming a U.S. citizen.

"I came here and was given the opportunity to put my talents and my expertise and contribute to this great country," said Sarquis-Cubillo.

Opportunity Layla now worries will be denied from thousands like herself with the repeal of DACA.

"We have so much to give to this country, so much, it's unfortunate that those avenues through which we can actually do this are getting closed," said Sarquis-Cubillo.

A feeling echoed by the local Latino community as they wait to see if those pathways will stay in place.

"We have so many people, and now they're living in fear, maybe nothing will happen to a select few of them, but they're still living in fear," said Rudy Valdez, a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

A fear immigration attorney Sara Dady says is rippling through the entire community.

"My office is receiving calls from U.S. Citizens today who are worried and scared for the DACAs living in our community who are their family members, their friends, their coworkers and their neighbors," said Dady.

Concern for what will happen to thousands of people, not just here at home but across the country.

