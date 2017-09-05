Rockford Catholic Diocese calls DACA decision "reprehensible"

Lawmakers and dreamers aren't the only ones responding to President Trump's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals—so is the Catholic Church.

The Diocese of Rockford released a statement Tuesday saying it agrees with the Catholic Conference of Catholic Bishops about the decision being "reprehensible."

On Tuesday the White House announced it will rescind DACA, which Sen. Dick Durbin (D) Illinois said would mean the nation is in a countdown toward deporting 780,000 people protected by DACA. The policy allows children brought into the U.S. illegally to stay in the country i

"As Catholic people we are called to treat our fellow brothers and sisters with justice and be merciful," Rockford Catholic Diocese Bishop David Malloy said. "This decision does none of this. I pray that this decision be a call to action for all of us as Americans, and especially to people of faith, to demand that those we have elected to represent us in Congress, immediately work on a comprehensive and just plan for immigration reform."