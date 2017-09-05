13 News takes an inside look at the Barber Colman site before it becomes an RVC location

Silence --- that's what's encompassed the old Barber Colman site for years. Now, there's a buzz around the building as area leaders get their first look inside the facility since it was condemned.

"To put our head inside of it and see how big it is and what's inside of it and what's possible here long term was important for some of our board members," Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says.

County and city leaders toured two buildings at the Barber Colman site. Planners say they're perfect for Rock Valley College because the structure has good bones.

"Rock valley is willing to come here because the buildings that they're looking at are really, really strong quality buildings for their program," Mike Dunn Jr., the executive director of the Rockford Metropolitan Agency for Planning says.

That program is a technical training institute. While Rock Valley College would be a huge part of the renovations, it would just be a portion of a project on the site at Rock and Loomis Streets. That project could cost up to $100 million.

"Think of them as one of the big department stores or anchor stores in a large mall," Dunn says. "But, this isn't just for Rock Valley this is a campus that would hopefully have a mixture of public and private sector uses."

A glimpse inside, experts say it's a chance for the city, county and Rock Valley College to see what they are up against and how much the area can grow.

Planners say they expect the Rock Valley College project to be completed within the next two to three years.

Rockford City Council approves grant application for Barber Colman project

Barber Colman site to get cleared of leftover contaminants, prepped for future development