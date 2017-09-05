Sarver earns MAC Offensive Player of the Week

Two NIU women’s soccer players were named Mid-American Conference Players of the Week on Tuesday as Taylor Sarver (Machesney Park, Ill./Harlem) won Offensive Player of the Week and Natalia Pena (Hoffman Estates, Ill./Hoffman Estates) won Defensive Player of the Week.

The Huskies won both of their matches over the last week with a 2-1 double-overtime win at UIC last Wednesday and a 3-0 win at Green Bay on Sunday.

In Chicago on Wednesday, both honorees scored goals against the Flames as Sarver scored the opening goal in the 12th minute and Pena won the game for the Huskies in the second overtime in the 103rd minute, each of their first goals of the year.

At NIU’s win in Green Bay on Sunday, both players recorded points once again as Pena assisted on the game’s opening goal for the Huskies in the 15th minute and Sarver scored her second goal in as many games a minute later to give NIU a 2-0 lead at the time.

Pena, a senior defender has been a stabilizing force and voice for the Huskies on the back line being the lone senior on the back line with a total of 56 games for NIU before the start of the season.

Sarver, a junior forward, has picked up where she left off her 2016 season after earning All-MAC First Team honors and one Offensive Player of the Week after her seven goal season. The Machesney Park, Ill. native was sidelined during the Huskies’ first two games this year due to injury but has scored two goals in her three games back.

NIU women’s soccer returns home to play at the NIU Soccer and Track & Field Complex this Friday at 5 p.m. against Milwaukee. It will be their first of two-straight home matches to close out their non-conference schedule as they host Northern Iowa on Friday, Sept. 15 before beginning MAC play the following week.