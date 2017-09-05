Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks

Fall is just around the corner, which means Starbucks' popular fall beverage, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, has officially returned to stores nationwide.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been a fall favorite and annual tradition since being introduced back in 2003.

Popular customizations of the beverage have even led to the addition of a new item to Starbucks menu boards this fall: the Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte.

Both beverages are available in the U.S. and Canada while supplies last.

