Joliet community activist announces run for 16th Congressional District Rep.

A Joliet community activist is the latest Democrat to announce a run for Illinois' 16th Congressional District.

Amy "Murri" Briel, an Ottawa native, is an activist who spent park of her career working with victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse to rebuild their lives. She said she hopes to change policies that current 16th District Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) voted for.

"The toxic rhetoric and bad policy coming from the current administration must be addressed by Members of Congress who will stand up for the people who send them to Washington," Briel said. "Our current Congressman has stood by while the president has denigrated women and joined him in reckless votes to take healthcare away from millions of Americans."

Briel has also worked in sales and as a professional recruiter who operates and coaches for the nonprofit Phoenix Futbol Club, which provides children with the opportunity to participate in travel soccer for a fraction of the cost of traditional programs.

Last week Rockford immigration attorney announced her run for the Democratic ticket, who would take on incumbent Kinzinger.

The election is in 2018.