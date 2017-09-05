Freeport band's song to be featured on season premiere of American Horror Story

A Freeport band's song will be on televisions across America Tuesday night for the premiere of American Horror Story: Cult on FX.

Blackcat Manor's song "Hellfire" is the opening track on the band's 2016 EP, Relentless. The hardcore punk band from Freeport says they were shocked to hear the popular horror television show wanted to use their song for the first episode of the new season.

"We were stunned when the American Horror Story production team reached out to us about using 'Hellfire,'" says Justin Luecke, drummer. "We were shocked just being considered and honored for being chosen."

Blackcat Manor is made up of guitarist Mike Hartwig, guitarist Jake Kayes, bassist Lucas Keister, drummer Justin Luecke and vocalist Kris Valkema.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. central on FX.