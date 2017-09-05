Name of woman killed in Freeport fire released - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Name of woman killed in Freeport fire released

FREEPORT (WREX) -

Authorities in Stephenson County have released the name of a person killed in a fire last week. 

Stephenson County Coroner Tim Leamon says 65-year-old Virginia Gilbertson was killed in a fire in the 200 block of West Main Street early Friday morning.

An autopsy conducted Monday showed the preliminary cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

Toxicology samples are being tested to confirm.

